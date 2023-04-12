Fleischmann Introduces SAFE School Act to Improve School Security

Brad Jones 2 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 8 Views

Congressman Chuck Fleischmann

Chattanooga, TN – U.S. Representative Chuck Fleischmann (TN-03) introduced H.R. 2491, the Securing Aid for Every (SAFE) School Act. The SAFE School Act establishes a $900 million grant program that will allow public and private schools to train and hire veterans and former law enforcement officers to serve as school safety officers, hire off-duty law enforcement officers, and provide funding to harden schools and increase physical security. Congressman Fleischmann introduced H.R. 2491 as the companion bill in the House of Representatives to U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn’s S. 1107 in the Senate.

“The shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville broke my heart and the hearts of every Tennessean and American. No child should ever be lost to gun violence, and no parent should ever lose a child to gun violence. We must protect our nation’s schools and children from evil individuals who seek to cause senseless harm to others,” said Rep. Fleischmann. My bill, which is the companion to Senator Blackburn’s legislation, is commonsense and will provide funds for both public and private schools to hire and train former law enforcement professionals and veterans to be SROs and allow schools funds and the flexibility to increase security as they see fit. I sincerely hope that my colleagues in Congress and President Biden see the importance of this commonsense bill and quickly pass it into law, so we can keep our children safe.”

“I am beyond heartbroken at the shooting that occurred at the Covenant School in Nashville,” said Senator Blackburn. “No parent should have to endure what these families are experiencing. Schools should be places where children are safe to learn, play, and be children. This legislation will allow both public and private schools to train and hire veterans and former law enforcement officers to serve as school safety officers as well as increase physical security measures to harden schools. By providing these critical funds, we can help protect our precious children and secure our schools.”

The SAFE Schools Act Background:

  • The SAFE School Act establishes a $900 million grant program that will allow both public and private schools to train and hire veterans and former law enforcement officers to serve as school safety officers.
    • Specifically, states will be allowed to establish, if necessary, and implement a certification program that allows veterans and former law enforcement officers to become certified school safety officers.
  • States may use the grant funds to hire off-duty law enforcement officers as school safety officers.
  • Additionally, schools can also utilize the funding to increase training for teachers, enhance the physical security of the school, conduct threat assessments, and purchase equipment for school safety officers.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Roane Commission approves raises for Sheriff’s Department personnel

After debating for about 2 hours on two resolutions the Roane County Commission last night …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: