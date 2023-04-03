Ezra Moore, 26, Harriman

Ezra Moore age 26 of Harriman, TN passed away Thursday, March 30, 2023. Ezra was a peaceful soul and will be missed by many lives that he touched. The simplest pleasures in life brought joy to him. He was a musician at heart with a love for adventuring in nature and exploring new passions.

In lieu of flowers, Ezra’s family would like to celebrate his life by requesting donations be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness at https://donate.nami.org/Ezra-Moore.

He is preceded in death by his grandfather Larry Burns Moore Sr. Ezra is survived by his mother Misty and husband Stan Passmore, father Bernie Moore and wife Maranda, brothers Elijah and Ethan Moore, step siblings Kelsie Phelps and husband Josh, Kennedy Crowley, and Addison and Ethan Passmore, grandparents Sandy and Steve Langley, Theresa and Shannon Womble, Ricky and Jacqueline Schubert, great grandmother Ruby Hale, and a host of extended family members and friends.

The family received friends from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman.

