Evelena Davis, 91, formerly of Fort Wayne, IN, passed away on April 20, 2023, at Norris Post-Acute Rehabilitation Center in Andersonville, TN. She was born July 2, 1931, in Norris, TN, the daughter of Mitchell and Della Ann Barber.

Evelena was a waitress at Murphy’s Department Store in downtown for several years. She then pursued a career as a CNA which turned out to be a career she really loved.

She loved to go fishing and watch basketball and if you knew her you know the Tennessee Volunteers was her favorite. When The Volunteers weren’t on you could find the game show network on her TV. Her biggest passion in life though was her family and friends and being there for anyone that she could help.

Evelena is survived by her children, Rosemary Elkins of Rocky Topp, TN; Gary Davis of Ossian, IN; Joseph (Missy) Davis of Ossian, 14 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren

She was preceded in death by her son Steve Davis, daughter Janet Trigg, siblings, Corina Rutherford, Elizabeth Barber, Margaret Ghamian, Mable Royder, Luada Johnson, Eugene Barber, Mary Magdalene Barber, Mozell Martin, and Robert Charles Barber.

Funeral services will be 3 PM Saturday, April 29, 2023, at D.O. McComb and Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home 1140 Lake Ave. Fort Wayne, IN, with visitation two hours prior. Private Burial in Covington Memorial Gardens Cemetery. To sign the online guestbook, please go to www. mccombandsons.com

Jones Mortuary of Clinton, Tennessee was in charge of local arrangements.

