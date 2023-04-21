Etha Marie Edgin, Loudon

News Department 16 seconds ago Obituaries Leave a comment 0 Views

Etha Marie Edgin, age 68 of Loudon passed away on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. She enjoyed playing Bingo and flea marketing.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Matt and Dorothy Cole Lee.

Etha leaves behind her loving, best friend and life partner, Donald Green;

Sons, Larry “Shorty” Edgin and Sammy Edgin and wife, Melissa;

And a host of grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Cremation was chosen with no services to be held.

To leave a note for Etha’s family or to share a memory please sign the guestbook at jacksonfuneralservices.com

About News Department

Check Also

Judy Gibson Cochran, 79

Judy Gibson Cochran, age 79, passed away on April 18, 2023, after a long battle …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: