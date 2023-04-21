Etha Marie Edgin, Loudon

Etha Marie Edgin, age 68 of Loudon passed away on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. She enjoyed playing Bingo and flea marketing.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Matt and Dorothy Cole Lee.

Etha leaves behind her loving, best friend and life partner, Donald Green;

Sons, Larry “Shorty” Edgin and Sammy Edgin and wife, Melissa;

And a host of grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Cremation was chosen with no services to be held.

To leave a note for Etha’s family or to share a memory please sign the guestbook at jacksonfuneralservices.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...