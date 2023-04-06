Eddie Madden, 93

Eddie Madden, age 93, passed away at home surrounded by family on April 3, 2023. He was born on March 26, 1930, to Woodie and Cora Dees Madden in Fogertown, Kentucky. Eddie lived in Ohio and graduated from Norwood High School. He taught in a one-room elementary school in Laurel County, KY at age 19. Eddie served in the US Air Force SAC for four years during the Korean War. He met his wife, Joan Allebone, on deployment in England in 1952. They married at his parents’ home in Hamilton, OH in 1957.

After service in the Air Force, Eddie worked in Evendale, Ohio with GE on an analog computer used to test jet engines. He obtained an electrical engineering degree from the University of Tennessee in 1959. Eddie taught aircraft armament radar and missile control systems for Huges Aircraft and spent 33 years at ORNL Instrument and Controls Division with the last 14 as Computer Systems Development group leader. He enjoyed and took pride in his work experiences and had great respect for the talented people he worked with at ORNL. Eddie developed the first touch tablet response circuitry while working for Elographics in Oak Ridge. The technology that led to touch monitor screens used today.

Eddie enjoyed many sports and was an active coach for his children’s basketball teams, coaching many Boys Club and Youth League teams. He wrote many books on his family’s history and genealogy from extensive conversations and recordings of his parents’ family stories, as well as his own personal history. In retirement, he spent many hours working on the property and enjoying time with his family at his Watts Bar lake house.

Eddie was preceded in death by parents, Woodie and Cora Madden; wife, Joan Madden (who passed in 2021 after 63 years of marriage); brother, Earl Madden; sister, Wilma Cress; and Eddie was deeply saddened by the unexpected and tragic passing of his son, Edward, in November 2022.

Eddie is survived by children, Catherine Tidwell (Tra), Susan Bloom, and Amy Myers (Kelly); daughter-in-law, Laurel Madden; 11 grandchildren, Edward Tidwell (Elizabeth), Christopher Tidwell, Patrick Tidwell, Joshua Bloom (Abbe Boniface), Elijah Bloom, Austin Madden, Logan Madden, Braden Madden (Ashlynn), Reagan Madden, Mahala Myers, and Sam Myers; and one great-granddaughter, Sutton Madden.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to the CNAs, nurses, and staff at Covenant Hospice for the care and kindness they showed Eddie and family. A special thanks to Cynthia, Katy, and Ginny.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the charity of your choice. A celebration of Eddie’s life will be held at a later date. Weatherford Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

