Dr. James W. Horton, 67

James W. Horton, DMD, age 67, passed away Sunday, April 2, 2023. He was born April 21, 1955, in Oak Ridge to John Lee Horton, Sr. and Emale Gattis Horton, who both contributed greatly to the community and were wonderful parents. Jim graduated from Oak Ridge High in 1973, Transylvania University in 1976, and the University of Kentucky School of Dentistry in 1979. Dr. Jim enjoyed practicing dentistry for more than 40 years in his Oak Ridge office where he met so many wonderful patients and friends over the years.

Jim battled ocular melanoma for more than two years. It was his strong desire that everyone see their ophthalmologist for an annual exam with dilation, as this is the primary way to diagnose the type of incurable cancer that he battled so fiercely. Jim was a strong advocate of the highest care available to not just himself but to anyone and everyone.

Jim was preceded in death by father, John Lee Horton, Sr; and mother, Emale Gattis Horton. Survivors include wife, Rebecca Horton; daughter, Debra Horton Dillard and husband, Ken; son, Wes Horton and spouse, Keisha; grandchildren, Trent, Rachel, Catherine, and Drake; and siblings, J. Lee Horton, Ann Horton, and Tom Horton.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Thompson Oncology Group, Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute, Thompson Proton Center, the Oak Ridge Fire Department, and their many wonderful friends for their support, encouragement, and facilitation of treatment.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to A Cure In Sight, a nonprofit organization that supports families of those who suffer from ocular melanoma, and research for a cure at PO Box 58113 Raleigh, NC, 27658-8113 or acureinsight.org/donate.

The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Friday, April 14, 203, at Weatherford Mortuary. A celebration of Jim’s life will follow at 7 pm with Rev. Mark Flynn officiating. A private family graveside will be held at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

