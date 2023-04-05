Dora F. Standridge, 92, Coalfield

Dora F. Standridge age 92 of Coalfield Tn. passed away on 04/01/2023 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge Tn.

Born to the late Samuel Dewey and Dora (Bruce) George in Richmond, Ga. on 09/14/1930.

Later she married William Henry Sandridge and had 3 children.

She worked in patient registration at a local Hospital in Georgia where she met lots of people and families and showed her loving compassion throughout her tenure.

After her retirement, she moved to a small town in Coalfield Tenn. to be closer to her family and enjoyed the country life, traveling, and spending time with her family.

She had a strong Christian faith was super social and loved by all who knew her.

Preceded in death by her Parents: Samuel Dewey and Doris George;

Daughter Angela White;

Sister Louise Johnson;

Brother Dewey George;

Survived by her Son Tony Standridge;

Sister Lois Spears;

Granddaughters Dee Dee (Ted) Lowe and Amy Rogers;

Grandson Steve McCall;

Several great-grandchildren, family, and friends.

Graveside service will be held on Friday, April 14, 2023, at 2:00 pm in Georgia at Stubbs Cemetery South Broad Street (US Hwy 129) Abbeville, Georgia, 31001

