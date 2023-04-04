Donna Faye Elmore, Rocky Top

Donna Faye Elmore, age 84, of Rocky Top, Tennessee, passed away on April 2, 2023. Donna was born May 5, 1938, in Pennington Gap, Virginia to the late Robert Don and Margaret Irene Fox Jones. Donna loved traveling. In addition to her parents, Donna is preceded in death by the father of her children, Jack Elmore, nephew James R. Jones II, great nephew Chad Jones, companion Roy “Chief” Summerfield, sisters in law, Margaret Jones, Wilma Jones, and Elizabeth Elmore, and sister/cousin Freddie Lou Forrest.

Survivors:

Son   Rickey Elmore and Lynda of Powell

Daughter   Cathy Goad and Phillips of Scott County

Brothers   Charles Wayne Jones of Caryville

                 James Jones and Judy of Caryville

                 R.L. Jones of Sweetwater

Brothers-in-Law   Pete Elmore of Elk Valley

                             Ronnie Elmore of Lake City

Sisters-in-Law     Barbara Banks of Oneida

                            Kay Miles and David of Lake City

Grandchildren   Reece Goad

Great Grandchildren   Noah Goad, Jasmine Potter, Jalenia Goad, and Joe Potter

And a host of other nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Cumberland Village Memory Care Unit and Amedysis Hospice for their compassionate care.

Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Wayne Phillips officiating.

Family and Friends will meet on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at 1:00 PM at the Woodhaven Memorial Gardens in Powell for Donna’s graveside service.

