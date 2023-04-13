Donald George Nugent, 74

Donald George Nugent, age 74, passed away suddenly on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at West Marion Community Hospital. He was born on January 25, 1949, to his parents, Herbert Earl Nugent and Lillian Ruth Smith in Ypsilanti, Michigan.

Don was a proud Vietnam Veteran in the 82nd Airborne Division and 173rd Airborne Brigade, who received a Bronze Star Metal, the Army Commendation Metal, and two Purple Hearts.

He was an active man who enjoyed working with his hands, a carpenter and home builder with his brother Ron in Tennessee before moving to Florida to be closer to his daughter. He enjoyed a variety of activities throughout his life including parachuting in the Army, bowling, golf, billiards, rebuilding boats, driving his Barracuda, and fishing. He had a great love for his daughter, grandson, and golden retriever Canda.

His family and friends will always remember him as a good and honest man who was quick to joke with a mischievous grin and twinkle in his eyes.

Don is survived by his daughter, Catherine Nugent, of Washington, D.C.; grandson, Gabriel Neisler, of Ocala and brother, Thomas Goad, of Michigan.

He is preceded in death by his father, mother, and brothers: Ronald Nugent, of Tennessee; Paul Nugent, of Ohio.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, April 13, 2023, from 5 pm to 7 pm. The family would like to thank all of his friends for helping him have a good life with laughter and love. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in Don’s name to The Headstrong Project, a non-profit that provides PTSD treatment to Veterans and their families.

He will be buried with military honors in Wartburg, Tennessee near his beloved family. Schubert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

