Debbie Lou Mitchell Green, Oliver Springs

Debbie Lou Mitchell Green, age 62, a lifelong resident of Oliver Springs, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, April 14, 2023. Debbie had a big heart and cared for all of her family and friends. To know Debbie was to love her. As one of her co-workers said this week, “How could you NOT love her?” After all, Debbie was quick to remind her family that her mother loved her best. She was the youngest of 8 children….. the baby. She was proud of it! Her favorite thing to do was spend time with family. (including a large family here, in Ohio, North Dakota, and Texas) Debbie also enjoyed concerts and traveling.

She is preceded in death by her precious son; Richard Shawn Green, parents; Hence and Louella Mitchell of Oliver Springs, TN, brothers; Hence Mitchell Jr. of Vandalia, OH, Steve Mitchell of Harriman, TN, and Ellis Douglas Mitchell of Oliver Springs, TN, nephews; Weston Tyler Mitchell of Clinton, TN, and Chad Edward Mitchell of Harriman, TN.

Left to cherish her memory is her son; Nicholas Green of Harriman, TN, grandsons; Matthew and Andrew Green, sister; Barbara Tucker (Archie) of Oliver Springs, TN, brothers; Dennis Mitchell (Robin) of Arlington, TX, and Gary Mitchell (Debbie) of Clinton, TN, sisters-in-law; Liz Aylor Mitchell of Oak Ridge, TN, and Coney Mitchell of Englewood, OH, and 3 generations of nieces and nephews that she dearly loved.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, from 5:00-7:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs, TN. A funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm in the chapel with Bro. Robert Langford officiating. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 1:00 pm at East Fork Cemetery in Oak Ridge, TN with Pastor Garvan Walls officiating.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Green family. A message of condolence may be left for the family at www.sharpfh.com

