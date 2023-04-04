Debbie Langlois, 63

Debbie Langlois age 63 lost her battle with Alzheimers and made the journey to heaven. She was a member of Gospel Baptist Church in Clinton for over 30 years. Debbie realized her calling in life was helping people and served over half her life in the Healthcare industry. Saturdays were spent watching the Vols and after church on Sunday with the Dallas Cowboys. She loved making candy around the holidays to give to people.

She went to be with those she loved that have already passed. Her parents Marjorie and Leon Duncan, her brother Randy Duncan her sister Linda Miller, niece B.J. Brown and fiancée Johnny Free.

Debbie left behind and will be missed by her children Jason Rush and partner Brittany Craig, Holly Langlois and partner Errick Sharp, and Joshua Langlois. Her grandchildren Jason Rush Jr and wife Alana, Sydnie, Kaleb, Janessa, and Leon Rush, Lilly, Lexi, and Lydia Baldwin, Amrynn Sharp. Along with her only great-grandchild Winter Rush.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, from 5:00-7:00 PM with the funeral service to follow a 7:00 PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at 9:30 AM and go in funeral procession to Woodhaven Memorial Garden for a 10:00 AM interment. www.holleygamble.com

