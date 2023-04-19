David Theodore Marantette III, 81

David Theodore Marantette, III, age 81, formerly of Grosse Pointe, Michigan, Kauai, and California, passed away on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. David was born on July 19, 1941, in Detroit, the oldest of five children. David graduated from Cranwell Preparatory in 1959 and Georgetown University in 1963. He began his career as a stockbroker and continued to run different investment securities firms. He was a driven individual, a true life-long learner, and a lover of books. He will be remembered by his loved ones for his infectious smile, sense of humor, and generous heart. David loved the outdoors and being near the water. He was a talented musician and loved to play the piano and sing. He enjoyed photography and he treasured animals, especially dogs.

David had been a parishioner at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Norris, TN, and received outreach from St. Mary Parish after moving to Oak Ridge. The family would like to thank his friends in Tennessee who helped look out for and care for him over the past ten years.

David was preceded in death by his youngest daughter, Sarah Moore “Gucci” Marantette; infant daughter, Elizabeth Marantette; and parents, David T. Marantette & Mary Lou Hehman Marantette. Survivors include children, David T. Marantette, IV and spouse, Kaye, Katherine M. Hall, Lauren M. Wasson & spouse, Paul, and Julie M. Kinnaird & spouse, Ed; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Thomas L. & spouse, Bonnie, Ann, Lawrence R. & spouse, Carol, and Carter H. & spouse, Kathy.

No services will be held locally. David will be buried at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Detroit, Michigan. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

