David Lee Murphy, Clinton

David Lee Murphy, 84, of Clinton, passed away peacefully on April 13, following a brief stay in the hospital.

A native of Clinton, Murphy served in the National Guard and Army Reserves prior to working as a design/product engineer. Early in his career, he worked for NASA at the George C. Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Ala., and at the John F. Kennedy Space Center in Florida. He also completed several engineering design projects for the space program with LINC General Precision and Boeing; as well as projects for Pan Am World Airways in Miami, Fla. He especially enjoyed his time working in support of the NASA astronauts, Project Gemini space program, and the Apollo space program’s Saturn V mission.

Murphy went on to enjoy a 24-year career at IBM in Boca Raton, Fla., as a senior designer/product engineer, working on such projects as the Series I business computer and the first personal computer developed by IBM.

Following his retirement from IBM, he and his wife Gloria moved to his hometown of Clinton.

Murphy was an avid hunter and fisherman all his life. His love of the outdoors spread from hunting and hiking in the hills of East Tennessee; to deep-sea fishing; to fishing in the Clinch River and on Norris Lake.

Murphy is preceded in death by his parents, William “Bill” and Katherine “Kitty” Murphy, and his wife, Mary Gloria Murphy.

Survivors include his daughter, Deanna (Butch) Garman, of Jefferson City; granddaughters: Chelsea Atkins, of Hood River, Ore.; Erin Essington, of State College, Pa.; and Nina Essington, of Jefferson City; brother, William “Bill” Murphy, of Clinton; and sister, Marilyn Murphy, of Clinton.

The family is honoring his request, and there will be no public service. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

