Danny Worley, Kingston

Danny Worley, age 65, of Kingston, TN, was surrounded by his family as he went home to be with the Lord on April 11, 2023. Danny was born in Monroe, Michigan as the youngest of 9 children born to James and Edith Worley. He moved with his parents to Lake City, Tennessee in the early 1970s. He graduated from Lake City High School in 1976. The most important thing in Danny’s life was his faith. He was saved at the age of 19. His greatest desire was to be faithful to God. His love for Christ guided him throughout his life. In 1991, Danny started his business, Volunteer Case & Container, in Oak Ridge. After 30 successful years, he sold his business in 2021 and retired. Being from Michigan, Danny was a lifetime Detroit Tigers fan as well as a faithful Detroit Lions fan. He loved his country and was very patriotic.

When Danny and his wife, Gina moved from Oak Ridge to Kingston in 2013, they were blessed with a lake house where they were able to share good times with their family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his nephews, Greg Worley and Jimmy Wayne Worley Jr., his sister-in-law, Linda Worley, and his cousin, Carl Sharp Jr. He is survived by his wife, Gina, and three children: Andrea Worley McBryar (Adam), Jonathan Worley, and Nathan Worley (Maika). His favorite title was grandaddy to his two grandchildren, Daniel and Taylor. His surviving brothers and sisters are: Don (Ginger), Gene (Gail), Kay Massingill (Oscar), Jimmy, Kenny, Billie Revels, Bobbie Arquette (Mick), and Jessie Gibson (David). He is survived by his aunt, Mary Sharp, and his cousin, Louise. Danny is also survived by many nieces and nephews who were all very special to him and whom he loved very much. He is also survived by his cousins, the Ayers family – Phyllis, Dane, Janice, Doyle, and Gayle.

In honor of Danny’s patriotic spirit, the family invites everyone to wear red, white, or blue for the services.

The family will receive friends on Friday, April 14, 2023, from 1:00 – 3:00 at Mott-McKamey Funeral Home with the funeral service following at 3:00.

The graveside service will be held immediately afterwards at 4:30 pm at Oak Ridge Memorial Park.

