Danny Lee Hatmaker, Clinton

Danny Lee Hatmaker, age 69 of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on April 19, 2023, at his residence. Danny was born March 20, 1954, in Highland Park, Michigan to the late Elmer Charles Hatmaker and Ocie D. McQueen Hatmaker. Danny is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Joe Hatmaker.

Survivors:

Nieces Cindy and Millard Ezell

Denise and Skeeter Scott

Lisa and Warren Lavender

Special Cousins Susan and Mark Lewellyn

Jason Leach

13 Great Nieces and Nephews

And a host of other family members and friends.

Visitation: 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM, Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Rocky Top.

A graveside service will be held following visitation on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the Leach Cemetery in Rocky Top.

