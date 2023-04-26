Danny Lee Hatmaker, Clinton

News Department 3 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 32 Views

Danny Lee Hatmaker, age 69 of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on April 19, 2023, at his residence. Danny was born March 20, 1954, in Highland Park, Michigan to the late Elmer Charles Hatmaker and Ocie D. McQueen Hatmaker. Danny is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Joe Hatmaker.

Survivors:

Nieces Cindy and Millard Ezell

             Denise and Skeeter Scott

             Lisa and Warren Lavender

Special Cousins  Susan and Mark Lewellyn

                            Jason Leach

13 Great Nieces and Nephews

And a host of other family members and friends.

Visitation: 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM, Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Rocky Top.

A graveside service will be held following visitation on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the Leach Cemetery in Rocky Top.

About News Department

Check Also

Louis Basler, 90, Wartburg

Louis Basler, 90 of Wartburg, passed away on April 25, 2023. The family will receive …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: