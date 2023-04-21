Clina Goodman Bowling, 93, Rockwood

Mrs. Clina Goodman Bowling, age 93, of Rockwood, passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at the home of her niece in Acworth, Georgia. She was a member of Pilot Mountain Missionary Baptist Church. Among her many accolades, Clina was a trained opera singer, an avid golfer, and a quilt maker. She was a long-time member of the Rockwood Garden Club and was a dinner hostess. For many years, her and her husband owned and operated Dub’s Drive-In in Rockwood.

She is preceded in death by her husband: W.C. “Dub” Bowling.

Her parents: Will and Pearlie Goodman.

Four brothers: Johnny, Lonnie, Willard, and Dempsey.

And five sisters: Savannah, Willie, Georgie, Annie, and Margie.

She is survived by one sister: Mary Nell Hall.

Along with numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and many other family, friends, and loved ones.

The family will receive friends Friday, April 21, 2023, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm with a eulogy to be given by her niece, Janice Malone. Interment will follow in Lane/Pilot Mountain Cemetery.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Clina Goodman Bowling.

