Clara June Webster, Harriman (formerly of Coalfield)

Clara June Webster, 84, of Harriman, formerly of Coalfield, left her earthly home and entered into eternal rest on April 22, 2023. She was born January 2, 1939, in Coalfield to William and Grace Hill Daugherty.

June, as everyone knew her, loved “life”. She was a loving mother and “granny”. Her passion was horses, gardening of any kind, preserving her vegetable garden harvests, sewing, and traveling, especially out west. Some of her travels took her to Alaska, Hawaii, Jamaica, and as far as Scotland. She recently tried her hand at hatching off chickens which she was pretty successful and enjoyed it very much.

Left to cherish her memory are her four daughters: Terita McCoy, Donna Aslinger, Connie (James) Settles, and Rowena (Jeff) Sharp. She leaves behind to carry on her legacy of 13 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and 14 great-great-grandchildren; Sister-in-law Rosie Daugherty; Special cousin Etta Littleton; Lifelong friend Cora Daugherty; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She also leaves behind her beloved parakeet, Pheobe, and her chickens whom she enjoyed so much raising.

Preceded in death by husband, Johnny Webster; mother Grace Hill Daugherty; father William Daugherty; daughter Darlene McCoy Clement; son Anthony Wayne “Tony” McCoy; siblings – Gerald, Opal, Ruby, Reece, Rita, Hoy, Rozella; great-great granddaughter DeMyah.

Graveside service will be held Friday, April 28, 2023, at 1:00 pm, at Anderson Memorial Gardens, with Rev. James Settles officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a few charities that were special to her: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Wounded Warriors, Paralyzed Veterans, or to your favorite charity in her memory. Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation are proud to serve the family of Clara June Webster.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...