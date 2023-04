Spring Cleanup will run April 17th-April 21st. The City of Norris will pick up objects at curbside that are not too heavy for two men to handle.

Items that CANNOT be picked up include Tires, paint, solvents, unused cleaning supplies, freezers, refrigerators, ice makers, dehumidifiers, large appliances, building materials, or anything with asbestos.

Call the city office (865-494-7645) or Public Works (865-494-0351) with questions.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...