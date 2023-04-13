Citizen honored for life-saving measures

PHOTO COURTESY OF ANDERSON COUNTY GOVERNMENT Clinton resident Kyle Case (holding plaque) was recently honored by Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank (far right). Case, a former paramedic and current emergency room travel nurse, recently assisted local first responders who answered an E-911 medical call at the home of his neighbor, Chalice Bingham (center, in ball cap). Case and Bingham are pictured with members of their families.

CLINTON—Kyle Case, a resident of Clinton, recently was honored by Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank for his efforts to assist in a E-911 medical call at the home of Case’s neighbor, Chalice Bingham.

Mayor Frank proclaimed Saturday, March 25, 2023, as Kyle Case Day in Anderson County. Case, accompanied by his family and Chalice Bingham and his family members, received the proclamation plaque at the Courthouse.

Bingham had been working on a project in the back yard at his home one day in early November when he collapsed “with excruciating chest pain.” Mr. Bingham’s wife helped him to the car in the garage and, noticing he was experiencing continued chest pain, she dialed 911.

As first responders arrived at Bingham’s home, Case’s wife noticed the fire truck in the driveway and called her husband, who was on his way home with the couple’s children. As soon as Case arrived at home, he said he walked over to the Bingham’s residence.

He said he spoke to the first responders, and immediately stepped in to help.

“It’s part of my training. It’s my nature. Even if I’m off-duty, if someone needs help, I’m going to render aid,” Case said. Case is a former paramedic and a current emergency room travel nurse.

He recently recalled seeing Bingham sitting in the passenger seat of the car: “He had an ashen-gray look, which isn’t good.”

Case said he checked Mr. Bingham’s wrist for his pulse: “It was very low.” Case immediately worked with the first responders to move Mr. Bingham from the car to the floor of the garage, and Kyle’s training and skills kicked in further.

He said he ran an IV line and administered fluids. When EMS arrived, Kyle said he jumped in the back of the ambulance with Mr. Bingham and told the crew everything he knew about Mr. Bingham’s situation, thereby expediting the EMS team’s treatment, which included a 12-lead electrocardiogram, a test that shows the electrical activity of the heart. Kyle said the pre-hospital test results indicated Bingham was suffering a major heart attack.

Bingham was transported by Anderson County EMS to Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville, where, according to the ICU doctor, the quick and knowledgeable actions of his neighbor saved Mr. Bingham’s life.

Case said, while he was glad to be there and help, “just being able to see Chalice come home, and to see him walking around, and talking to him. I’m glad I was home that day. Yes, I had a hand in it, but ultimately, God is in control. Just the fact that Chalice is home and doing better is reward enough for me.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...