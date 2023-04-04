Chattanooga VA Clinic holds spring community event

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Veterans and community members are invited to attend the first-ever Chattanooga VA Spring Expo April 12 from 3 – 6 p.m. located at 6401 Shallowford Rd.

Veterans and their families will be treated to live music, dozens of local food and business vendors, and prize giveaways. All attendees will have an opportunity to learn about VA services and programs, enroll in VA health care, and connect with Veteran Service Organizations and community groups.

“We’re ready to have a good time with some good people,” Chattanooga VA Clinic Manager Dr. Craig Anderson said. “The event is all about connecting Veterans and their families to VA resources and services and bringing our community together. We want Veterans to know VA and our community partners are here for them.”

The Chattanooga VA Spring Expo is free and open to the public and takes place in the Chattanooga VA parking lot. The event will be moved inside the clinic if it rains.

As a reminder, firearms are prohibited on federal property per federal laws.

Tennessee Valley Healthcare System is an integrated tertiary health care system comprised of two hospitals, the Alvin C. York campus in Murfreesboro and the Nashville campus, as well as 19 community-based outpatient clinics located in Tennessee and Kentucky. TVHS provides ambulatory care, primary care, and secondary care in acute medicine and surgery, specialized tertiary care, transplant services, spinal cord injury outpatient care, and a full range of extended care and mental health services.

