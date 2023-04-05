Changes made (again) to Board of Trustees meeting

(Submitted) The Anderson County Employee Insurance Board of Trustees will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 11th in Room 118A at the Courthouse in Clinton. The time previously was announced for earlier in the day, but the time was changed due to a scheduling conflict.
Tags Anderson County April 11th Board of Trustees Employee Insurance Meeting
