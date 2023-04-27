Chairman Fleischmann Statement on Passage of House Republicans’ Lift, Save, Grow Act of 2023

Congressman Chuck Fleischmann (R), 3rd District Tennessee

Washington, DC – U.S. Representative Chuck Fleischmann (TN-03) released the following statement after the passage of the Lift, Save, Grow Act of 2023, which responsibly raises the debt ceiling to avoid a default while cutting wasteful government spending to stop inflation and growing America’s economy.

“The American People elected Republicans to the majority in the House of Representatives in large part to get our country’s fiscal house back in order. I proudly joined the rest of my Republican colleagues to pass the Lift, Save, Grow Act, that will stop out-of-control federal spending, reduce crippling inflation, and put America back on track for sustained economic growth.”

“It’s time for President Biden and Democrats in the House and Senate to come to the negotiating table. It is disgraceful that the president and my colleagues on the other side of the aisle refuse to acknowledge America’s spending addiction and our ever-growing national debt. The Lift, Save, Grow Act is a reasonable, responsible, commonsense bill that every fair-minded American can get behind. I hope President Biden and my Democrat colleagues will finally join Republicans in the House and Senate to restore fiscal sanity in Washington, DC.”

