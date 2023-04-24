Car crashes into building in Harriman over the Weekend

Photo Courtesy of Harriman Fire Department

A car crashed into a building in Harriman on Sunday morning.  The Harriman Fire Department responded to a building on South Roane Street for a vehicle accident around 3:14 a.m. Harriman Fire said on social media that the car lost control and then crashed into the building. They reported finding a car inside a building on South Roane Street and said only that the driver lost control and struck the building. The driver was injured and taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment. As more information becomes available, we will pass it along to you.

Photo Courtesy of Harriman Fire Department

