Car crashes into building in Harriman over the Weekend

A car crashed into a building in Harriman on Sunday morning. The Harriman Fire Department responded to a building on South Roane Street for a vehicle accident around 3:14 a.m. Harriman Fire said on social media that the car lost control and then crashed into the building. They reported finding a car inside a building on South Roane Street and said only that the driver lost control and struck the building. The driver was injured and taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment. As more information becomes available, we will pass it along to you.
