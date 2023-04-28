Bruce Franklin Cann, Roane County

News Department 5 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 11 Views

Mr. Bruce Franklin Cann, age 74 of Roane County, passed away on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at the Signature Healthcare Center in Rockwood. He was born on January 15, 1949, in Pennsylvania. He was a U.S. Army Veteran. He worked for many years as an electrician. He enjoyed fireworks, rc planes, playing golf, and the piano. He is preceded in death by his parents: Howard W. Cann Jr & Eleanor Grace Ackerman Cann. He is survived by:

Son:        Tracy Cann
Brothers:    Howard W Cann III, David Cann
Granddaughter: Skylar Cann
And 5 nephews

Cremation arrangements have been made and a celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Bruce Franklin Cann.

About News Department

Check Also

Barbara Lee Burbage, Rockwood

Barbara Lee Burbage, age 85, of Rockwood, passed away Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Signature …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: