Bruce Franklin Cann, Roane County

Mr. Bruce Franklin Cann, age 74 of Roane County, passed away on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at the Signature Healthcare Center in Rockwood. He was born on January 15, 1949, in Pennsylvania. He was a U.S. Army Veteran. He worked for many years as an electrician. He enjoyed fireworks, rc planes, playing golf, and the piano. He is preceded in death by his parents: Howard W. Cann Jr & Eleanor Grace Ackerman Cann. He is survived by:

Son: Tracy Cann

Brothers: Howard W Cann III, David Cann

Granddaughter: Skylar Cann

And 5 nephews

Cremation arrangements have been made and a celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Bruce Franklin Cann.

