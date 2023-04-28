Bruce Franklin Cann, Roane County

Mr. Bruce Franklin Cann, age 74 of Roane County, passed away on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at the Signature Healthcare Center in Rockwood. He was born on January 15, 1949, in Pennsylvania. He was a U.S. Army Veteran. He worked for many years as an electrician. He enjoyed fireworks, rc planes, playing golf, and the piano. He is preceded in death by his parents: Howard W. Cann Jr & Eleanor Grace Ackerman Cann. He is survived by:
Son: Tracy Cann
Brothers: Howard W Cann III, David Cann
Granddaughter: Skylar Cann
And 5 nephews
Cremation arrangements have been made and a celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Bruce Franklin Cann.