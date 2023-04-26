Brian Walter McCormick, Clinton

Brian Walter McCormick of Clinton, TN passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

Brian served our Country with the 278th Division of the Tennessee Army National Guard from Maryville, TN, and the United States Army for 7 years, proudly serving in both the Iraq and Afghanistan conflicts.

Born on July 12, 1983, to Jim and Lisa McCormick, Brian spent his elementary years in Brattleboro, Vermont before relocating to the Knoxville, TN area. While in the military, Brian welcomed his first son, Brian James, in 2004. In November of 2005, Brian fell over heels in love with Cynara. They married on September 12, 2015, and together welcomed sons Colton Carter in 2008 and Brayden Michael in 2012.

Brian’s family was his world. He taught his boys to be honest; he taught them how to work hard; he taught them what it means to be loyal; he taught them about sacrifice and bravery; he taught them to be kind; mostly, he taught them to have respect for others and respect for themselves.

Brian is preceded in death by his father, James ‘Jim’ McCormick, grandfather, George ‘Mac’ McCormick, and brother, Nathan Head.

He is survived by his wife, Cynara; sons James, Colton, and Brayden; mother, Lisa Clayton; sisters Kim McCormick and Stephanie McAlister, brothers Jeffrey McCormick, Joseph McAlister, and Justin McAlister; paternal grandmother, Jane Radcliffe McCormick; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews; and those friends who will forever remain family.

Family and friends will gather to celebrate the life of Brian on Friday, April 28, 2023, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home, Clinton, TN from 4 PM to 6 PM with a memorial service to follow. The burial will be private.

