Brenda Gail York Chaney, Oak Ridge

Brenda Gail York Chaney, age 70 of Oak Ridge passed away on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge.

She is preceded in death by her sons Danny Wayne, Lloyd, and Butch Gulley; mother Gertrude Moore; father Sherman York; brothers Eddie York, Tony Brown; grandmother and grandfather Florence & Joe Brown; great-grandson Zander Gulley.

She is survived by husband Charles Eugene Chaney; son Rodney Lee Gulley; daughter Chloe LaShay Gulley Mariea Lynn Higgins; son Charles Joshua Chaney; grandsons Austin Higgins and Liam Higgins; granddaughter Shawna Steelman, Casey Gulley; grandson Bradley Gorman, great grandchildren Tyler Miller, Kylie Jenkins, Shaylnn Nations, Jada Jenkins, Kadence Gulley, Bryson Gulley, and Isabella Gulley; brothers Jim York, Billy Ray York, Joe Moore, Steve York; sisters Connie Jane Asher, Debbie Robbins, and Cindy York; special friend who was like a sister, Rhonda Brown, and Joe Hyde; special niece who was like a daughter to Brenda, Sandra Hatfield Kerney; and a host of nieces, nephews, brother, and sister-in-law and extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 5:00-7:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 7:00 p.m. with Bro. George Miles officiating. Graveside services will be Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. at Anderson Memorial Gardens in Clinton.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Brenda Gail York Chaney.

