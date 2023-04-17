Bob Holt, Jefferson City (formerly of Harriman)

Bob Holt age 77 of Jefferson City, formerly of Harriman, passed away Friday, March 17, 2023. He was a former member of the South Harriman Baptist Church and a current member of the Alpha Baptist Church in Morristown. Preceded in death by his parents Bill and Edna Holt.
Survivors include:
Wife of 51 years Pat Holt,
Son and daughter-in-law Rob and Carrie Holt,
Grandsons Layne and Waylon Holt,
Brother and sister-in-law Bill and Sheria Holt,
Sisters and brothers-in-law Bonnie and Jim Brandon,
Betsy and Donald Stockton, and a host of nieces and nephews.
There will be a Celebration of Life from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Saturday, April 22, 2023, in the South Harriman Baptist Church Family Life Center. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Holt Family.