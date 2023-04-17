Bob Holt, Jefferson City (formerly of Harriman)

News Department 9 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 92 Views

Bob Holt age 77 of Jefferson City, formerly of Harriman, passed away Friday, March 17, 2023. He was a former member of the South Harriman Baptist Church and a current member of the Alpha Baptist Church in Morristown. Preceded in death by his parents Bill and Edna Holt.

Survivors include:
Wife of 51 years Pat Holt,
Son and daughter-in-law Rob and Carrie Holt,
Grandsons Layne and Waylon Holt,
Brother and sister-in-law Bill and Sheria Holt,
Sisters and brothers-in-law Bonnie and Jim Brandon,
Betsy and Donald Stockton, and a host of nieces and nephews.

There will be a Celebration of Life from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Saturday, April 22, 2023, in the South Harriman Baptist Church Family Life Center. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Holt Family.

About News Department

Check Also

Sheila Gibson, Huntsville

Sheila Gibson, age 71, passed away Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Huntsville Rehabilitation Center in …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: