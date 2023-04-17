Bob Holt, Jefferson City (formerly of Harriman)

Bob Holt age 77 of Jefferson City, formerly of Harriman, passed away Friday, March 17, 2023. He was a former member of the South Harriman Baptist Church and a current member of the Alpha Baptist Church in Morristown. Preceded in death by his parents Bill and Edna Holt.

Survivors include:

Wife of 51 years Pat Holt,

Son and daughter-in-law Rob and Carrie Holt,

Grandsons Layne and Waylon Holt,

Brother and sister-in-law Bill and Sheria Holt,

Sisters and brothers-in-law Bonnie and Jim Brandon,

Betsy and Donald Stockton, and a host of nieces and nephews.

There will be a Celebration of Life from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Saturday, April 22, 2023, in the South Harriman Baptist Church Family Life Center. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Holt Family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...