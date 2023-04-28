Blazer King Beaumia, 15, Kingston

Blazer King Beaumia, age 15, of Kingston, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Blazer was a vibrant teenager who was a multi-sport athlete at Roane County High School. Playing basketball, baseball, and football. In his football career, he led Cherokee Middle School to the state championship in 2021 as the quarterback. He was a member of the Beta Club, the Math Team, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and New Life Church youth group. Blazer worked for the Kingston Optimist Club as an umpire.

Preceded in death by grandmother Valerie Murphy and cousin Daniel Bunch.

Blazer is survived by his loving parents Nate Beaumia and Ashley, Emily Murphy, and Preston Gallaher.

Sisters: Irelyn Beaumia, Islayah, and Abreelah Gallaher

Brothers: Cruz Beaumia, Lanceton, and Neyland Bredwell

Grandparents: Michael Murphy, Kathleen Beaumia, Bryan and Jeanne McGill, Richard, and Gail Gallaher, and Tony Sproule, many aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, and friends.

Blazer enjoyed working out, loved playing with his brothers and teammates, and hanging out with the youth group at New Life Church playing ball. He will be remembered for being a loving son, brother, friend, and teammate.

Blazer always had a giving heart and staying true to his character he became a proud organ donor.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Sunday, April 30, 2023, with the funeral to follow at 5:00 p.m. at The Grove Church, Reverend Jeff Blackburn and Reverend Jody McLoud officiating. The family will meet at Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston Monday, May 1, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. to travel in procession to Calvary Hazelwood Cemetery for a 1:00 p.m. graveside service.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...