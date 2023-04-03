Blair Quenton Polan Jr, Rockwood

Blair Quenton Polan Jr, age 68 of Rockwood, passed away on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at his home. He was born on March 6, 1955, in Rockwood. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran. He leaves behind to cherish his memory: Several children, grandchildren, siblings, and many friends. Per his wishes, cremation arrangements have been made and a private family interment will be held at a later date. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Blair Quenton Poland Jr.

