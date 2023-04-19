‘Between the Lines’ to focus on human trafficking Thursday night on BBB TV-12

We here at TV 12 invite the community to watch a special edition of “Between the Lines” on Thursday night as Brittany Thompson of the Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking – Grow Free Tennessee, joins Wendy Maness to discuss Human Trafficking in East Tennessee. You can watch it live on BBB TV-12 on Comcast Cable, or online at www.bbbtv12.com, www.Facebook.com/bbbtv12, www.YouTube.com/bbbtv12, or www.Twitter.com/bbbtv12. Again, that is this Thursday at 7pm on “Between the Lines.” You can also watch the program, and all of BBB TV-12’s programming on a Roku, FireTV, or AppleTV streaming device. Just download or add the BoxCast Channel to your device, then when you open it search for BBB Communications and you’ll find all our programming right there on your TV.
