Betty Jean Clayborne Herrell, Kingston

Betty Jean Clayborne Herrell, age 72, of Kingston passed away Monday, April 18, 2023, at NHC Healthcare in Oak Ridge. She was born March 30, 1951, in Pardee, Virginia, and lived most of her life in Roane County. She was a member of Tennessee Baptist Church in Kingston and loved her church and God. Betty enjoyed going to the mountains and taking trips to the beach. She also enjoyed fishing and camping with her husband. She loved spending time with her family which was her main enjoyment. In earlier years she had worked at Roane Hosiery Mill in Harriman and later retired from Cherokee Middle School where she had worked for over ten years in the school cafeteria as a cook and cashier. Preceded in death by her parents, Daniel & Jean Clayborne; sister, Pat Stepp; brother, Lewis Clayborne; mother-in-law & father-in-law, Alfred & Mary Herrell; brother-in-law, Charles Thomas Herrell.

SURVIVORS

Loving Husband of 55 years            Lynn Herrell of Kingston

Sons & Daughters-in-law                Robert Lynn & Gina Herrell of Kingston

                                                           Michael Paul & Jennifer Herrell of Kingston

Grandchildren                                 Madison Brooke Herrell and Blake Wilson Herrell

Brothers                                             Tommy Clayborne & wife, Susan of Kingston

                                                            Danny Clayborne of Kingston

Sisters                                                 Bobbie Tipton & husband, Jim of Kingston

                                                            Dorothy Bass & husband, Harvey of Oak Ridge

Brothers-in-law & Sisters-in-law    Ronnie Herrell & wife, Rosie of Kingston

                                                            Bobby Herrell & wife, Annette of Kingston

                                                            Gary Stepp of Kingston

                                                            Pam Clayborne of Harriman

                                                            Bettie Herrell of Portland

Grand-dogs                                       Sadie Jo and Sassy who will miss her greatly

A host of extended family and dear friends

The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Fraker Funeral Home. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, April 21, 2023, at Calvary-Hazelwood Cemetery with Rev. B.B. Ratledge officiating. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.  

