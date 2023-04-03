Betty Carson Jackson, 92, Coalfield

Betty Carson Jackson, age 92 of Coalfield, passed away on Sunday, April 2, 2023.

She was born on March 2, 1931, in Coalfield. She taught for many years at Coalfield School and retired in 1996. Betty was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School. There’s no way to capture all the things she did in 92 years. She will be loved and missed by all the lives she touched through the years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Reese and Grace Wilson; husbands, Jack Carson and Marvin Jackson; son, Brian “Jake” Jackson; brothers, Shannon (Betty) and Jimmy Wilson; son-in-law, Greg Jackson; brother-in-law, Bruce Ramsey.

She is survived by son, Lewis (Jean) Carson; daughter, Grace Lynnette Jackson; daughter-In-Law, Tammie Jackson; sisters, Beverly (Clayton) Walls and Peggy Ramsey; grandchildren,

Christal (Rick) Adkisson, Brandon (Suzanne) Carson, Brooke (Will) Burney, Megan (Walter) Jackson, Lindsay (Austin) Day; great-grandchildren, Ryan (Brittany) Carson, Lauryn Adkisson, Colt Carson, Carreau Carson, Noah Jackson, Sarah Burney, Jackson Burney; great-great-grandchildren, Addy Carson; host of nieces, nephews, and special friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, Coalfield Scholarship Fund, and/or a charity of your choice.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, from 4-7 pm at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Coalfield. A funeral service will follow at 7 pm with Pastor Mack Smith and Pastor Clay Carrigan officiating. A graveside service will begin at 11 am on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Estes Cemetery in Coalfield.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Jackson family.

