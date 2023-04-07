Betty A. Seaton, Joyner Community

Betty A. Seaton, age 83 of the Joyner Community, passed away at Ft. Sanders Regional on April 6, 2023.

She is preceded in death by her parents George L. & Anna May Longmire; son Doug Seaton and a host of brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her children Steve (Michelle) Seaton, Joel (Karen) Seaton, Vic (Penny) Seaton, and Greg Seaton; sister Ruth Draugh and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends Friday, April 7, 2023, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 12-1:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 1:00 with Rev. Matt Ward officiating. Interment will follow in the Union Church Cemetery in the Joyner Community.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Betty A. Seaton.

