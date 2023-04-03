Bessie Sue Trammel, Oliver Springs

Bessie Sue Trammel of Oliver Springs, passed away on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born on February 1, 1954, in Jefferson City. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, and spending time with her family. She was of the Baptist Faith and attended Dyllis Baptist Church. She was a loving and cherished mother, grandmother, and friend to all.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, David Allen Trammel; parents, John Henry and Betty Epperson; sons, Shawn Brown and Travis Collins.

She is survived by her children, Danny Collins of Rutledge, Pam Wells and husband James of Oliver Springs; grandchildren, Camilla and Gabe Brown of Blaine, Katelynn Perry and her husband Josh of Blaine, Chloe Collins of Rutledge, Mitchell Brogan of Luttrell, Tyler Brogan of Rutledge, Peyton Wells of Oliver Springs, Natosha Keys and husband Terry of Oliver Springs, James Wells Jr. of Knoxville; several great-grandchildren; niece, Sherry Johnson; several nieces, nephews, and friends.

Visitation will be from 3-5 pm on Monday, April 3, 2023, at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 5 pm with Pastor Dean Wright officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Dyllis Baptist Church.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Trammel family

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Bessie Sue Trammel, please visit our floral store.

