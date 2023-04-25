Bertha Frankie Cate Harden, 90

Bertha Frankie Cate Harden, born February 18, 1933, passed on away on the morning of April 24, 2023.

Bertha is preceded in death by parents, Carel and Mamie Cate, brother Ted Cate, sisters, Margaret Bolen, and Mable Christine Cate.

She is survived by her sons; Frank Harden, John Harden (Beverley), Chris Harden (Julie); grandchildren, Hope, Amanda, Allen, Kendall, Nicholas, Adam, Cory, Brandan, and their spouses; brother Cecil Cate; special sister-in-law Mary; sister, Dorothy Myers; several great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Bertha was a faithful member of Grace Baptist Church on West Wolf Valley Road and a wonderful mother, sister, grandmother, and aunt.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 27, 2023, from 4-7 pm with a funeral service to follow at Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton, TN.

A graveside service will be held at 11 am on Friday, April 28, 2023, at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens, 160 Edgemoor Road, Powell, TN.

