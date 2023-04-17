Benny Myron Keatts, Rocky Top

Benny Myron Keatts, age 78 of Rocky Top, Tennessee, passed away on April 8, 2023, in Knoxville. Benny was born December 22, 1944, in West Palm Beach, FL to the late Clifford Keatts and Mattie Halliday Keatts. Benny was of the Baptist Faith and a Laurel Branch Baptist Church member. Benny worked at Hard Drive in Bouyton Beach FL. for over thirty years and then retired from there. Benny was a professional Santa Claus for 11 years and loved his church and church family and spending time with his family and friends. In addition to his parents, Benny is preceded in death by his brother Oscar Keatts and brother-in-law Leroy.

Love of His Life   Rita Byrge

Step Sons                       Josh Byrge and Jennifer

                                        Trent Byrge and Jessica

Special Sister-in-Law      Allita Doughty & Glenn

Sister                              Maxine Lansford

Special People               Missy and Danny Randolph

                                       Kirk Kaher

4 Grandchildren: Dalton, Gabe, Aleigha, and Ava Byrge

4 Nieces          Kendra Phillips (Eugene)

                        Monica Ely

                        Lisa Weatherford

                        Belinda (Sam) Wilcox

And a host of other family members and friends

Services will be determined at a later date.

