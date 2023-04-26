Benita “Jane’’ Covell, Grimsley (formerly of Sunbright)

Benita “Jane’’ Covell of Grimsley, formerly of Sunbright, passed away on April 24, 2023, following a brief illness. Jane was born on September 17, 1954.

She is preceded in death by her father A.D. Kelly and her precious love Robert “Bob” Covell.

She is survived by her mother Roberta “June” Kelly; son Adrian Covell and girlfriend Keala Nabors; sister Betty Kelly and husband Jesse Murrell; grandchildren T.J. Hall, Autumn Curl, and husband Michael; great-grandson Johnathon Curl; niece and nephew Nicole Peaden and husband Pete and Casey Manning and wife Nicole; special friends Joyce Young and Lorna Ferguson; and a host of aunts, uncles and extended family.

The family will receive friends Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Schubert Funeral Home in Sunbright from 5:00-7:00 p.m. EST with the funeral to follow at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. David Dial officiating. Graveside services will be on Friday at 11:00 a.m. EST at Didens Cemetery in Sunbright.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Benita “Jane” Covell.

