Belinda Ann Canipe, 55

Belinda Ann Canipe passed away on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge.

Belinda is survived by her son, Jonathon Trotter, daughter Hannah Canipe (Matt); grandson, Liam Jackson; stepsons, Shane and Jonathan Canipe; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Teresa & Ed “Ed-Weenie” Liles; brothers, Byran McGlothin and Leon Reagan; special friend, Linda “BB” Ballard; nephew, Josh Liles (Tiffany Rader); Great-nephew, Noah Liles; cherished pets, Boo-Bear and Lilly-Ann; and many, many more friends and family members.

The family will receive friends in the chapel at Holly Gamble Funeral Home on Friday, April 7, 2023, from 5 – 7 pm with a funeral service to follow. The graveside service will be held at Grandview Memorial Gardens on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at 11 AM. www.hollygamble.com

