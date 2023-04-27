Barbara Lee Burbage, Rockwood

Barbara Lee Burbage, age 85, of Rockwood, passed away Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Signature Healthcare in Rockwood. She was born September 17, 1937, in Tucson, Arizona, raising her children in California before moving to Roane County in 1998. She loved reading books on every subject, traveling, and watching reality television talk shows. Barbara had worked most of her life in nursing and being a caretaker. Preceded in death by her son, Randall Burbage; and parents, Stanley & Wilma Burkett; sisters, Colleen and Jeannie.
SURVIVORS
Sons Winston Burbage & wife, Kelly of Seymour
Christopher Burbage & wife, Laura of Rockwood
Forrest Burbage of Rockwood
Wayne Burbage of Texas
12 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren
Sister Melanie Tisnado of Riverside, CA
A host of extended family and friends
Barbara was cremated at her request and no services will be held at this time. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.