Baby Lakila Tegan Frost

Lakila Tegan Frost was born an angel on Friday, March 31, 2023, at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville.

She was preceded in death by her uncle: Herbie Morris.

She is survived by her parents: Tyler Frost and Latisa Morris.

Her grandparents: Bryan and Regina Duncan, and Tonya and J.D. Duncan.

Her uncle: David Duncan.

A special aunt: Allisa Morris, along with a host of other family, friends, and loved ones.

All services will be private.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the family of Lakila Tegan Frost during this difficult time.

