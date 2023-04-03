Baby Jameson Andrew Allen

Jameson Andrew Allen passed away peacefully in his sleep on March 28, 2023. Drew, as his parents called him, was given life by Ralethea Mayfield on May 24, 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee.

Drew was a superhero from the start. He was born at 3 pounds 3 ounces and wore the battle scars of Spina bifida. Before soaring to his forever family, he spent 6 weeks with Kevin and Shellye Geshke and their three sons of Nashville. They loved, spoiled, cuddled, and cared for him every day. In October of 2022, Drew faced another long battle as he struggled to heal from a life-threatening event that changed the course of his life. His then mommy, Shellye provided lifesaving CPR and Drew was able to recover. A few days later he landed with his forever mommy and daddy.

Andrew and Jennifer Allen were blessed with six months with Drew. With them, he experienced enormous amounts of love, hugs, kisses, and being told how special he was and how much he was wanted. During that time, he overcame so many odds and medical opinions that no one would ever deny that Drew was a true superhero.

Drew was deeply loved by his mommy and daddy; sister, Miracle Allen; grandparents, Danny and Linda Moore of Decatur; grandfather, Robert Allen of Knoxville; Godparents, Samuel and Amber Schultz of Sevierville; Godmother, Stephanie Carmichael of Knoxville; Godmother, English Roberts of Decatur; aunt and uncle, Allison and Dustin Newman of Seymour; uncle, Todd of Powell; and many cousins and friends and amazing Medical Professionals.

Drew was greeted in heaven by his grandmother, Florie Allen; great-grandmother, Lois Marshall; aunt, Pam Allen; and big brother, Christian Mateo Allen.

In his short time on Earth, Drew touched so many hearts and lives through his fighting spirit, beautiful eyes, amazing snuggles, and super cute yawns. His mommy and daddy miss him more than words can describe but know they will hold him in their arms again one day.

“Our beloved Drew, please know that our greatest blessing in life was having you.”-Andy & Jennifer Allen

The family received friends 1-2 pm Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Weatherford Mortuary. A Celebration of Drew’s life was held at 2 pm with Rev. Kenneth Purdie officiating. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

