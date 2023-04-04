ASAP of Anderson participating in National DEA Drug Take Back Day. The event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 22nd

(ASAP of Anderson) ASAP of Anderson is partnering with organizations across Oak Ridge are participating in National DEA Drug Take Back Day. The Oak Ridge Police Department will host the event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 22nd. There will also be one for ORAU employees for their Earth Day Event on Tuesday, April 25 and Wednesday, April 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. ORNL will host a Take Back Day with ASAP on April 19th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for their employees.

Items that are accepted include unneeded and expired prescription medications, antibiotics, steroids, cold medicine, vitamins/herbal supplements, pet medications, eye drops, and ointments. Needles, IV bags, blood sugar equipment, and illegal drugs are not accepted.

