ASAP of Anderson participating in National DEA Drug Take Back Day. The event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 22nd

Brad Jones 29 mins ago Featured, News Leave a comment 3 Views

(ASAP of Anderson) ASAP of Anderson is partnering with organizations across Oak Ridge are participating in National DEA Drug Take Back Day. The Oak Ridge Police Department will host the event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 22nd. There will also be one for ORAU employees for their Earth Day Event on Tuesday, April 25 and Wednesday, April 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. ORNL will host a Take Back Day with ASAP on April 19th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for their employees.

Items that are accepted include unneeded and expired prescription medications, antibiotics, steroids, cold medicine, vitamins/herbal supplements, pet medications, eye drops, and ointments. Needles, IV bags, blood sugar equipment, and illegal drugs are not accepted.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Wind Blows Roof off Dugout in Rockwood Killing One

According to reports, one person is dead and one injured after strong winds blew the …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: