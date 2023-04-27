Andy Roger Byrge, Lancing

Andy Roger Byrge, age 47 of Lancing, TN, passed away suddenly on April 25, 2023.

He is preceded in death by his father Ezra Byrge; mother Hazel Byrge; brothers Ricky and Jason Byrge and sister Della Bell.

Andy leaves behind his sister Margie Hughes of Harriman; brother Herbert Byrge of Lancing and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

The family has chosen cremation. No services will be scheduled at this time.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Andy Roger Byrge.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...