Andy Roger Byrge, Lancing

News Department 3 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 40 Views

Andy Roger Byrge, age 47 of Lancing, TN, passed away suddenly on April 25, 2023.

He is preceded in death by his father Ezra Byrge; mother Hazel Byrge; brothers Ricky and Jason Byrge and sister Della Bell.

Andy leaves behind his sister Margie Hughes of Harriman; brother Herbert Byrge of Lancing and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

The family has chosen cremation.  No services will be scheduled at this time.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Andy Roger Byrge.

About News Department

Check Also

Brian Walter McCormick, Clinton

Brian Walter McCormick of Clinton, TN passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.  Brian served …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: