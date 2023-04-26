Andrea Kaye McCoy – Schyma, Rocky Top

Andrea Kaye McCoy – Schyma age 57 of Rocky Top gained her angel wings on Friday, April 14, 2023, at the North Knoxville Medical Center in Powell surrounded by her loved ones. She was born March 8, 1966, in Knoxville, Tennessee to the late Paul Amos Cook Sr., and Anna Lou Tindell – Cook. Andrea was loved by all that knew her. Andrea loved the Lord with all her heart. She loved her husband of 26 years. Andrea loved to work and worked hard all her life. She enjoyed gardening and her favorite flower was a rose. She loved working in her flower beds. Andrea also enjoyed scrapbooking, painting rocks, and coloring in her spare time. Watching the birds and squirrels in her yard brought her pure joy. Her favorite holiday was Christmas. She believed in decorating and lighting up her entire two acres. She was famous for her mashed potatoes. Most of all, she loved God, her family, her friends, and her cats. She is preceded in death by her parents Paul Amos Cook Sr. and Anna Lou Tindell Cook, her beloved brother Charles Kevin Cook, her grandparents, and her sweet little niece, Laura Cook.

Andrea is survived by:

Husband Rodney Joseph Schyma of Rocky Top

Daughters Amanda McCoy and James Ingram of Clinton

Ashley Rains and Robbie Rains of Rocky Top

Brother Paul Amos Cook Jr and Reba Cook of Knoxville

Special Friends Vicky Ann Fitzhugh, Georgeann Henegar, and Marie Henegar

And a host of nieces, nephews, and several great nieces and great nephews, cousins, and friends.

Services will be announced when they become available.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...