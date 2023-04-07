Anderson County Chamber Foundation Kicks Off New Building Fund Drive

This architect’s rendering shows the front view of the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce facility, which will be built at the corner of North Main and North Hicks streets in Clinton. MBI Companies, Inc., designed the Chamber’s planned new facility.

Anderson County had its first look at plans for the new home of the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce and its community training facility when the $1 million “Building a Better Future” drive for the new building kicked off at the Chamber Networking Coffee on April 6.

The Anderson County Chamber Foundation, Inc., hosted the coffee and presented plans for the new 8,700-square-foot building that will provide new headquarters for the Anderson County Chamber along with state-of-the-art training and meeting space for members and for the community.

The Anderson County Chamber Foundation, formed last December, is leading the fund drive. As a 501c3 nonprofit organization, the Foundation provides the opportunity to support the new facility with contributions that are tax-deductible, according to Anderson County Chamber of Commerce President Rick Meredith.

“Recently, many Tennesseans, as well as out-of-staters, are learning how great it is to live in this area. The Anderson County Chamber of Commerce has played an imperative part in the new growth of our community,” said Trey McAdams, Chamber Foundation Chairman, adding that he was fortunate to become a resident of the county six years ago.

“Our new building will allow the Chamber to continue to grow, while also serving as a meeting place for local industries, businesses, and community groups to use. Your donation to the Chamber Foundation is not only providing the finances needed for the building but supports the Chamber’s efforts in making Anderson County the best place to live in Tennessee,” McAdams said.

The Chamber will remain in downtown Clinton a few blocks from its current location when the new facility is completed at the corner of North Main and North Hicks streets. The Chamber Foundation will seek bids for construction in May, with construction expected to begin early in the summer. The building is expected to be completed in about 12 to 14 months after that, Meredith said.

MBI Companies, Inc., designed the building and serves as project manager. The architectural, engineering and interiors firm, with offices in Knoxville and Chattanooga, was founded in 1990 by Michael Brady. The firm designs commercial, government, education, healthcare, and industrial buildings.

Meredith said it has been a goal of the Chamber for several years to relocate from its rented offices to a new, expanded facility that will better serve the Chamber and the community. The Chamber, founded as the Clinton Chamber and later known as the Greater Clinton Chamber of Commerce before becoming the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce in 1984, celebrated its 90th anniversary last year.

“This state-of-the-art facility will allow the Foundation and the Chamber to move forward toward its next 90 years,” Meredith said.

Plans for the building include a large, diversified room that can provide seating for meetings or meals for up to 72 people, with up-to-date technology for meeting presentations. That space will be available to Chamber members for meetings and training, as well as to nonprofit and other community organizations seeking a large meeting space, Meredith said. A welcoming lobby, a catering kitchen, and offices for the Chamber staff and Anderson County Economic Development Association are included in the building’s plans.

To learn more about the Anderson County Chamber Foundation, the new building, and the fund drive, visit the Foundation website at www.acccfoundation.org. The Chamber Foundation welcomes contributions from Chamber members as well as the community at large to support the new multi-purpose building.

The Anderson County Chamber Foundation, Inc., was formed in December 2022 to provide training to future community leaders, assist in uniting local businesses and citizens in the progressive development of Anderson County, provide an opportunity to build a new Anderson County Chamber of Commerce facility, and organize other activities in support of the Anderson County community.

The Anderson County Chamber of Commerce, working for business since 1932, serves the county and the five communities of Clinton, Norris, Oak Ridge, Oliver Springs, and Rocky Top. The Chamber works to promote strategic initiatives that support existing business and to encourage new business growth throughout the county. For information about the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce, see the Chamber’s website at www.andersoncountychamber.org.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...