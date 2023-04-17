Amira Gabrielle Cofer, 23, Harriman

Amira Gabrielle Cofer age 23 of Harriman, Tennessee passed away Thursday, April 13, 2023, at home. She was a graduate of Rockwood High School class of 2018.
Preceded in death by grandfather, George Cofer; cousin, Mistie Cofer; uncles, Bill and John Cofer.
Survived by:
mother, Melanie Cofer
father, Jerry Dean Cofer
sisters; Aleah and Ava Cofer
brother: Aidan Cofer
grandparents, Rose Cofer, Dale, and Marie Anderson
Graveside service 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Roane Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Cofer Family.