Amira Gabrielle Cofer, 23, Harriman

Amira Gabrielle Cofer age 23 of Harriman, Tennessee passed away Thursday, April 13, 2023, at home. She was a graduate of Rockwood High School class of 2018.

Preceded in death by grandfather, George Cofer; cousin, Mistie Cofer; uncles, Bill and John Cofer.

Survived by:

mother, Melanie Cofer

father, Jerry Dean Cofer

sisters; Aleah and Ava Cofer

brother: Aidan Cofer

grandparents, Rose Cofer, Dale, and Marie Anderson

Graveside service 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Roane Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Cofer Family.

