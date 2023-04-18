Alice Nelson Passmore, 101

Alice Nelson Passmore, age 101, passed away on April 15, 2023. She was born on December 6, 1921, in Hayesville, North Carolina. Alice was of the Baptist faith and was a member of First Baptist Church of Murphy, NC.

Alice and her husband Max moved to Oak Ridge in 1947. They stayed until 1948 before going back to Murphy. The couple returned to Oak Ridge in 1949 and with the exception of two years spent in Knoxville lived the remainder of their lives in Oak Ridge.

Alice had many jobs during her life. During World War II she worked at the TNT plant in Rossville, GA, and then worked at Fontana Dam. She worked at Davis Brothers Cafeteria in Oak Ridge from the day they opened until they closed the doors for good. Alice also worked at two laundromats in Oak Ridge and worked with a local catering business. In 1977, she went to work at Y-12 in the cafeteria and later became a material handler. She retired from Y-12 in 1987.

After her retirement Alice traveled, taking many bus tours and seeing all fifty states – many of them twice. She also traveled to Canada, Nova Scotia, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents Dora and Jim Nelson; husband, Joe Max Passmore; and all 10 of her siblings. She is survived by her daughter, Virginia “Ginny” Leete, and husband, Bud, of Knoxville; son, Joe Passmore and wife, Glenda, of Clinton; two grandchildren, Gabe Passmore and wife, Yelue, of Clinton, and Carsley Fowler and husband, Shawn, of Lenoir City; two great-grandchildren, Cydnee and Canaan Fowler of Lenoir City; several nieces and nephews; and her special four-legged “grandson”, Jack.

The family would like to thank both the staff at Canterfield of Oak Ridge for taking such good care of Alice and Caris Healthcare for making her final days more peaceful, as well as Debbi Armes for helping Alice with in-home caretaker services.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the “Employee Fund” at Canterfield of Oak Ridge, 200 Bus Terminal Road, Oak Ridge, TN 37830.

The family will receive friends 12:30-1:30 pm Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Weatherford Mortuary. Family and friends will then meet at 2 pm at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens for graveside services with Rev. Mark Acres officiating. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...