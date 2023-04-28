Adam Lee “Leeroy” White, Clinton

Adam Lee “Leeroy” White, age 41 of Clinton passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 27, 2023, after a long battle with health issues. He was a member of Grace Point Baptist Church in Clinton. He was well known for working at the Anderson County Highway Department and had a loved for playing the guitar and gospel music.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty J. White; grandparents, Junior and Edna White and Dudley & Sue Jenkins.

He is survived by his son, Jacob White; father, Stephen W. White; brother, Stephen W. White, Jr. & wife Nicole; niece, Hannah White, and numerous family members and friends.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Monday, May 1, 2023, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. His funeral service will follow in the chapel with Pastor Marvin Seibers. Leeroy’s graveside will be 11:00 am Tuesday at the Sam Foust Cemetery in Rocky Top. Holley Gamble Funeral in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

