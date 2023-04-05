AAA: Gas prices up eight cents

(AAA) Gas prices across the state moved more expensive again this week, rising a total of eight cents, on average. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.21 which is 16 cents more expensive than one month ago but 76 cents less than one year ago.

Megan Cooper, spokeswoman, for AAA said “After a jump in pump prices early last week, the state gas price average has held steady for the last four days, “However, drivers shouldn’t get too comfortable as crude oil prices moved higher over the weekend following a surprise announcement from Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ countries of plans to cut oil production next month. Fluctuations at the pump are likely throughout the week as the market continues to digest this news.”

Quick Facts

62% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $3.25

The lowest 10% of pump prices are $2.96 for regular unleaded

The highest 10% of pump prices are $3.49 for regular unleaded.

Tennessee is the 11th least expensive market in the nation.

Most expensive metro markets – Nashville ($3.30), Clarksville ($3.27), Cleveland ($3.26)

Least expensive metro markets – Knoxville ($3.15), Jackson ($3.15), Kingsport ($3.15)

Knoxville

AveragesRegularMidPremiumDiesel
Current Avg.$3.156$3.486$3.862$3.977
Yesterday Avg.$3.155$3.497$3.863$3.972
Week Ago Avg.$3.060$3.409$3.762$3.997
Month Ago Avg.$3.036$3.369$3.757$4.196
Year Ago Avg.$4.046$4.373$4.698$5.003

