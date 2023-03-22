Winnie Cunningham, Rockwood

News Department 4 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 13 Views

Mrs. Winnie Cunningham, age 83 of Rockwood, passed away with her family by her side on Monday, March 20, 2023. She was born on May 29, 1939, in Rockwood. She was a beloved “Ninnie”, mother, wife, sister, and friend. She loved attending horse shows and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents: Floyd and Vivian Miller; husband of 60 years: Joe L. Cunningham Sr; brother: Wayne Miller; sister: Judith Miller. She is survived by:

Daughter:                    Carol Cunningham

Son:                             Joe L Cunningham Jr (Karen)

Grandkids:                  Clay Rogers, Joe Cunningham (Dara), Chelsea Johnson (Dustin), and Kacie Parsons (Tyler)

Great Grandkids:        Tristan, Joe Joe, Dawson Cunningham, Calli, and Case Johnson, and Joseph Parsons

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, from 6:00-8:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 8:00 with Bro. Roger Britton officiating. Graveside and interment service will be on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 12:00 pm ET in the Glen Alice Cemetery in Rockwood. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Winnie Cunningham.

About News Department

Check Also

Charles Wayne Palmer, Kingston

Charles Wayne Palmer, age 68, of Kingston, passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at his …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: